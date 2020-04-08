First Alabama veterans home COVID-19 case confirmed

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a month and 2,400 confirmed cases into Alabama’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, there hadn’t been a single reported case in any of the state’s four veterans homes.
That ended Wednesday when a resident at an Alex City facility tested positive for the respiratory illness.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed the illness in a resident at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, marking a new milestone as the state fights the spread of the illness.
ADVA said the resident showed “mild symptoms” and was immediately isolated as a precaution and tested by a local lab. The patient’s symptoms are said to be improving as they continue to be cared for in isolation.
With positive results in hand, administrators notified the veteran’s family, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the local health department, CDC officials, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Additionally, the families of other residents at the home were also notified.
ADVA said it tightened its visitors policy back on March 12 to prevent the illness from entering their facilities. Currently, the homes are limited to employees, necessary external medical personnel, and immediate families of residents facing end-of-life situations.
In addition to the Alex City location, ADVA manages three other veterans homes around the state including in Bay Minette, Huntsville and Pell City.
