Drive-thru testing site opens in Marshall County

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Since Monday, United Doctors Medical Center clinic manager Brooke Ashley said onsite providers have been busy testing patients with symptoms of the coronavirus at 1860 U.S. 431 Boaz, AL 35957.
Ashley said the drive-thru site was created to help patients in rural communities who may not be able to travel to get tested.
“We have a lack of testing in our areas and we just felt a need that some of our elderly patients that are not bale to travel are able to come see a provider, speak to provider and be able to be tested and feel they are getting the treatment they need during this time," said Ashley.
People with symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 will get tested. They will register and be evaluated by a nurse practitioner before getting tested.
Although common symptoms include fever, cough shortness of breath, nurse practitioner Ashley Lackey said they have seen some patients who have tested positive who did not have a fever.
“So, my advice to people would be if they have been around somebody or been exposed come on out and get checked because that’s really what we are trying to do here is to make people aware," said Lackey.
Test results are available within 24 to 48 hours and so far 70 people have been tested at the drive thru site.
The testing site will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.
If you want to get tested and don’t have insurance, a provider evaluation fee of $45 will be charged, including a test fee of $45.
If you have insurance, insurance companies are waiving copays and deductibles.
