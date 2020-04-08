Decatur Youth Services continues programs virtually during COVID-19

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Education isn’t the only thing that has moved online in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Decatur Youth Service is also moving online. The program helps hundreds of kids in the area with tutoring, mentorship and after-school programs.
Since going digital more people are using DYS programs.
Lead program director Lemzel Johnson says DYS is seeing a 20 percent increase in people doing ‘Boys 2 Men’ virtual mentoring.
“Students are still able to get their training or get the exposure to deal with anger or how to deal with conflict and stuff like that,” Johnson said.
The boys to men virtual program allows for kids in the community to speak with others about developing personal skills including anger management, conflict resolutions and personal development in academics and even health.
“We’re still able to give that to them because I think it’s really needed during this time of crisis with how to deal at home with family or people they may not be able to get along with,” Johnson explained.
Johnson says he’s also seen a decrease in students and families using their tutoring programs which are also now virtual.
He’s encouraging families in the Decatur area to take advantage of virtual opportunities by clicking here.
