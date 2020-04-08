Decatur first responders taking extra precautions during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tennessee Valley first responders are trying to stay safe while still saving lives, this means taking precautions and changing up how things are done.
In Decatur, fire fighters, police and EMTs are all taking different steps to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
According to the Decatur Daily, First Response ambulance service only allows one member of a crew to have contact with the patient on each call.
The Decatur Police Department is preparing for the possibility of multiple front line officers getting sick.
If that were to happen, officers from special units like investigators and school resource officers would step in to help out.
The fire department in Decatur is also making the primary medical provider on scene wear a medical gown with eye protection and gloves.
The firehouses are also not alllowed to have visitors right now or accept gifts from the public.
Dispatchers who take 911 calls are also helping. They are asking callers if those needing medical attention have shown any symptoms of coronavirus, that way first responders know exactly what they’re walking in to.
