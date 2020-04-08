Decatur council approves new subdivisions, raising open-meeting concerns

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Council approved zoning issues related to new subdivisions this week during a video conference meeting, raising questions about how the state’s Open Meetings Act applies to such situations.
The council was meeting remotely due to COVID 19 concerns. Part of Governor Ivey’s emergency order from March allows governmental bodies to meet remotely if “the meeting is limited to matters within the governmental body’s statutory authority that is necessary to respond to COVID-19 or necessary to perform essential minimum functions of the governmental body.”
The council debated whether or not this meeting met those requirements before deciding to move forward. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the meeting was streamed live on YouTube and there was an option for residents to send questions and comments via email or phone call.
