Counselor gives tips on dealing with stress of coronavirus pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic can cause a lot of new anxiety for many people because of all the uncertainties it causes.
Monretta Vega, a counselor at Huntsville Psychotherapy and Counseling, said this is a difficult time because we are outside of our normal routines and it can be difficult to establish a new one.
She said whether you are social distancing alone or with others, you need to focus on having a schedule.
“Have some form of routine even if it's just waking up, getting dressed or even trying to be productive throughout the day,” Vega said.
She said if you are having trouble staying productive try working hard for an hour and then rewarding yourself with a 15 minute break.
If you have more free time than usual, Vega said this is a great time for those projects you’ve been putting off or finding something new to build or create. Hardware stores are still open during the stay-at-home order.
Many people are probably missing in-person social time with friends and family, Vega said we can still have this social time.
“We have to be social, let's communicate,” she said. “People are doing group chats on zoom or facetime or house party so still communicate.”
She said it’s important to remember everyone needs to take a step back during this, whether you are with family or alone.
“It’s important to still have some alone time, so although we may be with each other lets still have those moments where we self care, journal, take a hot bath, go for a walk,” Vega said. “You still need those moments for yourself even though we are quarantined together.”
Thousands of people in Alabama are also dealing with unemployment right now because of the coronavirus. Vega said if you are dealing with that and the uncertainties that come along with it you need to focus on the now.
“The best thing to do is to take one day at a time, stay focused, you guys,” she said. “Let's stay in the moment and try to stay away from engulfing in the news.”
Whatever is going on in your life, Vega said right now the best thing to do is focus on whatever positives there are around you.
She said many counseling services are offering tele-counseling right now where you can schedule appointments over the phone or on video chat. Vega said there is nothing wrong or weak about reaching out in this tough time.
