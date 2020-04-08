The Catalyst Center offers support, guidance for small businesses owners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just about every business is taking a hit due to this pandemic, especially the smaller ones.
Some locally owned restaurants and shops have had to temporarily close and some may not reopen.
The Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship started as The Women’s Business Center of North Alabama in 2003.
But they changed their name, because their mission is to help all small business owners and entrepreneurs.
I sat down with the leaders of the nonprofit over Zoom Tuesday to find out how they’re stepping up in this critical time.
New CEO Lisa Mays says she knows there is a ton of information out there, so she understands that many business owners may feel overwhelmed.
That’s why she is encouraging you to reach out to Catalyst.
She says their team of experts will walk you through your personal business situation, because one size doesn’t fit all. Mays says her team will help you through the process of applying for relief funding and much more.
“We get it. it is overwhelming and you feel like you’re drowning in information. We’re here. we’re holding out a life raft and we’re saying, we’re here. Let us help you walk through it. We are all in this together and we realize that as much as anyone and we want to do whatever we can to help our clients but also our community survive this and thrive on the other side of it,” Mays said.
For more information on the Catalyst Center, and how to contact them, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.