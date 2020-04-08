Calhoun extending application deadline for FAME, EPIC programs

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College is extending the application deadline for its Alabama FAME (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education) and EPIC (Excellence in Process Industrial Controls) programs until April 30.
The extension is to provide interested students additional time to consider applying amid the uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The FAME and EPIC programs are for students who have a high interest in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field.
The college says FAME is more suited toward students who have participated in activities such as the Best Robotics Competition or Project Lead the Way.
EPIC is more suitable for those students interested in pursuing a career in the chemical manufacturing industry.
Students applying to either program must test into credit-bearing math and English courses based on their ACT or Accuplacer score.
“At this time, we are still uncertain about what the future will hold for our skill trades programs amid the coronavirus pandemic,” said interim president Joe Burke. “Although all classes have been moved to online instruction, we are optimistic that classes will return to back to normal once it is deemed safe to do so by the Alabama Community College System. Our student’s health and safety is our number one priority, so we will continue to monitor updates from the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health for class planning purposes."
Applications are still being accepted for both programs. Interested students should apply online at www.calhoun.edu/fame or at www.calhoun.edu/epic until April 30.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.