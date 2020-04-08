Area golf courses remain open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Your local golf club may be open on a limited basis. Valley Hill Country Club in Huntsville continues to operate, with the new mandates by Gov. Kay Ivey.
“We were very fortunate in the recent mandate by the Governor, that golf courses and the sports of golf is considered kind of an essential activity, so we’re allowed to be open on the golf course,” Valley Hill Country Club general manager Ed Grooms said.
Even with staying open by state orders, the course and members still have new rules established during this Pandemic.
“Members can come out and ride in a cart, only one person per cart,” Grooms added. “Flag sticks are not removed. When you get on the green, there are no rakes when you get in the bunkers, there’s a small disk in the hole so you don’t have to go all the way down and get it too far. Ball washers are not in use. There’s a lot of things that we are adhering to, along with social distancing to allow us to remain open and give our members a great opportunity to get outside the house and get some exercise.”
Any type of escape for club members and the community is a breath of fresh air during uncertain times.
“Getting out in the fresh air, the weather is turning, the leaves are changing, flowers are blooming, so there’s just a great opportunity to kind of put everything on the back burner for a little bit while they can get out and enjoy the sport. So it’s been great for our members and the community.”
