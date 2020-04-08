Arab couple reports problem getting unemployment money for COVID-19 relief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state is getting flooded with unemployment claims right now.
As many as 100,000 jobs have vanished in Alabama in recent weeks. A lot of you are saying you’re struggling to file for benefits.
A man who lives in Arab reached out to us Tuesday, saying his wife hasn’t been able to successfully apply for benefits.
He says she’s been denied because she’s used up her regular benefits in the past year.
We reached out to the Alabama Department of Labor’s public relations representative, Tara Hutchinson.
Hutchinson tells us if someone is about to exhaust their benefits, they need to continue filing weekly certifications. And she says if they’ve already used up their benefits, they should file a new claim.
She says there’s no special process for applying for the CARES Act. When filling out the claim you should select ‘COVID-19 related’ as the reason.
However, Aaron says they can’t even get that far in the process.
“It was brought out to be a tool to help people out especially for since the school has been canceled for the whole year, all of our kids are home. Can’t really go out and find a daycare that’s operating to go and work if you could even find unemployment. So its it’s a good thing that did this but it’s not working. It’s absolutely impossible to get through to anybody,” he said.
On Monday the Alabama Department of Labor posted online saying they’ve paid more than $6 million in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits.
ADOL says they understand people are having trouble applying and they are working on improving the process everyday.
The department of labor also says it can take up to 21 days to receive your money.
