Appreciation rings out loud for health care workers in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community members across north Alabama are showing support for people working in the health care field.
On Wednesday, a heartwarming “thank you” played out in Florence.
Laura Grigsby works in customer service at the Florence Utility Department. She’s one of many who came out to show appreciation to all those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Folks stopped what they were doing at noon, blew their vehicles’ horns and blared music.
One woman even brought a tambourine.
Mayor Steve Holt, Florence City Council members and the community say its important to thank those grocery store workers, truck drivers, maintenance crews and others who risk their own health to take care of others.
“Yeah, because health care workers are taking risks to keep us all healthy and we want to thank them. All our first responders that are out there, yeah, first responders,” said Evins Wall. “Everything is very tight. Nobody is really having a chance to talk to each other. We thought this was a little bit of lightheartedness in the middle of a crisis."
Holt says he hopes Wednesday’s “Let’s Get Loud” event unites members of the community, boosts morale, and reminds the city of Florence that we are in this together.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.