Alabama community colleges provide medical equipment during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Community colleges around the state have joined the fight against COVID-19.
The Alabama Community College System is working in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to provide much needed medical equipment to hospitals who need them during the coronavirus pandemic.
Supplies are being made available from simulated healthcare settings, where students train for medical careers. The equipment the colleges use is the same, top-quality supply used in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the state.
“It’s no mistake that ‘community’ is embedded in the very names of our colleges,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker. “Much like our efforts to meet the needs of every student that crosses our paths, our colleges work every day to help meet the needs of the communities they serve. We are grateful for the daily sacrifice of Alabama’s healthcare providers and are grateful we can do our part to help serve our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In addition to providing ventilators, community colleges across the state have donated personal protective equipment, or PPE, to local hospitals and other healthcare providers.
“On behalf of the Alabama Department of Public Health, I am grateful for the willingness of the Alabama Community College System to grant the urgent request for the loan of their available ventilators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Health Officer, Scott Harris. “We are continually encouraged by the number of entities across the state that are rising to the occasion to meet the needs of the citizens of Alabama.”
