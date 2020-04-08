A-State student shot, lockdown lifted, investigation continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University was placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a student was shot.
The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1200-block of University Loop.
According to a news release from the university, a student was shot in the leg by an unknown assailant in the parking lot of Red Wolf Den apartments.
The student was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.
The campus was placed on lockdown as university and Jonesboro police scoured the area for clues and the suspect.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse told our reporter that approximately 700 students are scattered across campus and that is why they asked all students to shelter in place.
Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, A-State lifted the campus-wide lockdown.
The campus remained on lockdown until 5:03 a.m. when Damphousse announced it had been canceled and “campus operations may continue as scheduled.”
At last report, no arrests have been made and police continue to search for a suspect.
The University Police Department is reviewing security video and has asked Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call UPD at 870-972-2093.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and update it as new information becomes available.
