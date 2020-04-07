UAH-based organization offering free webinars on small business loans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re a small business owner trying to get the help you need, some of the answers are on your laptop.
The Alabama Small Business Development Center is putting on almost daily free webinars to answer questions and go into detail about the Small Business Administration loans.
The federal government passed a series of loan options in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hillary Claybourne is the director of the northeast Alabama office, which is located at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce but works with UAH.
Each webinar is uploaded onto the website for later viewings, but she said the changing updates mean each installment has a limited shelf-life.
“The challenge is as soon as it comes out of our mouth and we finish researching and everything, they change the goal posts and it moves down a little bit and changes things," she said.
Small businesses can sign up for the webinars on the SBDC’s website, and Claybourne said there’s been a high demand.
“We’ve run out of space several times, we did the same one three days in a row with a 1,000 people and had it full," she said.
Claybourne can be contacted at SBDC@UAH.edu.
