Training to adopt, foster kids moves online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The pandemic has put a lot of strain on our community.
That includes one critical system in place to protect kids, foster care.
The need for foster parents has not gone away, but the process for getting involved has changed.
We talked to Michelle Bearman Wolnek, the executive director for Heart Gallery Alabama.
She says the 30 hour training to become an adoptive parent or foster parent used to be in person, but now you can do it online.
So although you may not be able to welcome a child in your home until the pandemic is over, you can be ‘paper ready.'
Some more good news, Bearman Wolnek tells us the amount of online inquiries for children has doubled during COVID-19.
“I am grateful that there are so many wonderful people out there that are willing to open their hearts and their homes to youth that have had the disadvantages of not having a very healthy beginning, and they’re willing to help make a difference in the life of a child. That is very heartwarming to see and it’s even more heartwarming during this time,” Bearman-Wolnek said.
If you want to make a positive impact on a child’s life, but don’t want the commitment of adopting or fostering, you can become a mentor!
Mentors must be at least 21-years-old. Bearman-Wolnek says the need is especially great for male mentors.
There is a Zoom orientation meeting every Thursday at noon at 6.
For more information, email info@heartgalleryalabama.com.
