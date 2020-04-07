Three arrested in string of car break-ins in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People who live in Priceville and Decatur near Indian Hills Road reported multiple car break-ins on Saturday, April 4.
Police officers said there were three separate victims on Navajo Drive SE and Choctaw Drive SE.
After investigating, Priceville Police officers arrested three suspects: Alonzo Hewitt, Ruby Ingram and Jacob Ingram.
The three suspects each face a total of charges of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. Two of the charges are within the city limits of Priceville, and the remaining three charges are within the city limits of Decatur.
The three individuals are being held in the Priceville Jail on a $12,500 bond each.
