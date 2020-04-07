Three arrested for drug trafficking and violating shelter in place order

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - After a high speed chase, three people are in jail facing a slew of charges.
With the new shelter-in-place order from Governor Kay Ivey and the State Health Department, offenders can face criminal charges for taking non-essential trips. Limestone County deputies and state troopers had their first arrest regarding this violation.
Deputies say the chase happened near Highway 251 and Thach Road just a short time after a state trooper pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop.
Deputies then searched the vehicle and found drugs, paraphernalia and weapons.
Kendricuz Hodges, Ladarius Fowler and Samantha Menefee were arrested and face charges related to drug trafficking, possession of concealed weapon without permit, and violation of State Board of Health rules. Menefee also faces the following charges: attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies said they will not pull drivers over just for being out, but this case was different. “Sometimes it’s difficult to determine whether someone on an essential errand whether they’re doing something that’s essential, but obviously in this case none of these subjects were local and they were participating in drug trafficking which is obviously not an essential activity,” said Stephen Young, spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Hodges, Fowler and Menefee are in the Limestone County Jail.
