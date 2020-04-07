Scattered rain today with severe threat late Wednesday night

Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight with mostly cloudy skies and warm low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Isolated showers are expected off and on throughout the day on Wednesday with warm high temperatures in the lower 80s. There is the potential of some strong to severe thunderstorms developing late Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley, any storms that do develop could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail.
Behind the cold front temps will cool down a bit to end the week on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s.
Easter weekend is looking cooler as well with highs in the 60s. Soaking rain showers are likely for Easter Sunday with some locations possibly picking up over two inches of rainfall.
The long-term temperature outlook is trending below average for the middle part of April with a frost or freeze still possible.
