North Alabama law enforcement not making random traffic stops for stay at home order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since the stay at home order went into effect, police agencies in North Alabama have been getting a lot of questions.
One of the big ones, ‘will I get randomly pulled over and questioned where I’m going?
Both Michael Johnson from Huntsville police and Stephen Young from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say this just isn’t practical. Normal traffic stop guidelines aren’t changing for now.
Both men also told say there was a spike in 911 calls over the weekend, with neighbors trying to report other neighbors for breaking the rules.
Johnson says even though it’s your property, you can’t have 10 or more people over for a party.
Johnson and Young both say you need to take responsibility for following the order and using common sense.
“Inviting extending family members over and friends and family all over the city to your house, we want to discourage that. And it’s against the health order. It’s against what the health order outlines, that would be a non essential activity,” Johnson said.
“A lot of this is common sense. people are worried about what they can do, they might need to be a little bit more considered about what i should and need to do. rather than what can i get away from on this. it’s going to take that personal responsibility,” Young said.
Both men also say if you have questions about the order, don’t call 911! That ties up dispatchers who might need to deal with emergencies.
If you’ve got questions, call the non-emergency office line for your local police or sheriff’s department.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.