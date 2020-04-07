Murder victim found partially buried in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A murder investigation is underway in Marshall County.
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie says they received an anonymous tip about a murder around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Deputies say they found a partially buried male halfway in the ground on the side of Asbury Road in the Asbury community.
Investigators are following up on leads, but no one is in custody at this time.
Guthrie said the body doesn’t appear to have been there long.
The body was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
