Morgan County deputy injured while searching for suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy injured following a pursuit across Morgan County Monday night is expected to be OK.
Deputies say they responded to a disturbance call with shots fired in the 800 Block of Nesmith Street near Hartselle.
While en route, deputies saw the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Deputies say the vehicle didn’t yield, so they pursued it into Decatur where the subjects jumped out near Bromwhich Street.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was injured during a brief search and transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They did not specify how the deputy was injured.
Two people were detained at the scene.
Deputies say more information will be released soon.
