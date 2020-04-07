More spring cleaning leads to delays in Huntsville bulk waste pickup

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With more time at the house, people are tackling spring cleaning projects they may have been putting off. As a result, sanitation crews in Huntsville are experiencing a bulk waste delay.
“It turns out that staying at home has motivated our residents to clean out closets, garages and basements,” said Chris McNeese, Director of Public Works. “When you add spring yard work into the mix, our trucks are running full trying to manage the extra waste.”
You can leave bulk waste and yard debris on the curb and crews will be by as soon as possible to pick it up.
McNeese says schedules have been shifted to help with the delay and high volume.
Weekly trash pick-up for your household garbage in the large green can is on schedule. However, personnel shifts during the coronavirus outbreak may cause some service delays in the future.
