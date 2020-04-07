Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo match for senior citizens

‘We got two winners’

Actor Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation
By Ed Payne | April 7, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 1:26 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) – Matthew McConaughey can now add bingo host to his long list of roles.

The actor calls out the winning numbers for a virtual match in a video on the Facebook page for The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living.

“We got an I-24, I-24,” McConaughey said. “We got two winners.”

Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave...

Posted by The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living on Sunday, April 5, 2020

More than a dozen smiling senior citizens can be seen in the video, all of them practicing their social distancing, with a pair of them holding up winning bingo cards.

“Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!” the Facebook post said.

“Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew.”

