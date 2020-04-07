Marshall County Health Department begins COVID-19 testing Tuesday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Guntersville and the surrounding areas now have a new coronavirus testing site closer to home.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, COVID-19 testing will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Marshall County Health Department.
To be tested at the site, patients must be symptomatic (fever, cough, shortness of breath), be at least 19, and fall into one of the following categories as well:
- 65 years of age or older
- Be a healthcare worker
- Have a condition placing the patient at higher risk
Patients are encouraged to call for an appointment at 256-582-3656. A doctor’s referral is not mandatory but is recommended.
Marshall County Health Department testing schedule
