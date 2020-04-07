Madison County School changing plan to help feed students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School system will no longer be giving away meals to students at schools across the area, now the system is working with several community partners to feed students in need.
Madison County spokesperson Tim Hall said this is to keep students, parents and faculty safer. He said in the past few weeks parents had to have their child with them to get the food. Hall said with this change, children will not have to leave the house.
Hall said all of the remaining food throughout the Madison County School system has been donated to it’s community partners.
One of those partners is the Care Center in New Hope.
Care Center Executive Director Andrea Bridges said they will serve about 130 children, from the New Hope and Owens Crossroads schools, who qualify for their ”bags of blessings” program.
These students have qualified for the program either by application or recommendation from a school administrator, counselor or social worker.
“That’s not something that many of them have done, but during this time, especially since the school has closed their feeding program, that’s something we want to make available to them," Bridges said.
Bridges said the students will also have a chance to get a meal from a local restaurant on Fridays. She said local churches are partnering with these restaurants to get these meals.
She called it a “win-win” since they’re feeding students while they are out of school and helping restaurants.
Bridges said the food donation from the Madison County School system was a great help.
“They had already prepped food to be able to start the grab and go lunches today and so they loaded us up this morning with fresh fruit and potatoes and our refrigerators and freezers are stock full right now with milk cartons, those type of things,” she said.
At the Care Center, families pick up enough food for the week on Monday and then come back on Friday for their restaurant meal.
But, she said the rules have changed to respect social distancing.
“When the neighbors pull up, they stay in their car in the parking lot and one of our volunteers will go out and greet them and find out their information and how many people are in their household," she said.
Bridges is not just running a pick up center though, she said there are about 25 kids who they deliver food to as well.
The Care Center will also continue to operate as a normal food pantry during this time. Bridges said she expects to feed even more people because they are lessening requirements to be able to use the pantry.
Even with more people coming for food, Bridges said they have very generous donors and are not having problems with running out of food, right now.
“We have been very blessed and we’re pretty well stocked right now,” she said. “We’re going to continue this for as long as we have food to be able to give.”
Even though they are well stocked right now, that doesn’t mean they will always be. If you would like to help check out the Care Center website.
Bridges said they are definitely open to helping more people, she said they serve anybody who needs help in the New Hope, Owens Crossroads, Gurley and Brownsboro communities.
