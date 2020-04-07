Madison County large item trash pickup

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When you drive around, or walk your dog, we all see it. Piles of trash ready for pick-up.
City and county employees are staying extremely busy during the current coronavirus pandemic. The number of homes participating in curbside pick up has more than doubled.
You name it, you’ll probably see it on a curb in front of a home somewhere in the county. Everything from washing machines, water heaters, tree branches, bags and cardboard.
“I rode around this morning in a subdivision and it seems like every house had a pile out there. Some were bigger than others, some are smaller than others,” said Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver.
There’s nothing illegal with piles of trash in front of homes. For employees like Brandon Nance, it just means longer days.
“They’re cleaning out the houses. So we’re very busy trying to catch up so we won’t get behind on other weeks,” said Nance.
If you live in Madison County, outside of city limits, trash like this is only picked up once a month. The workers are classified as essential and they’ll keep working. They say they feel safe.
“We’re usually on a three man crew and everyone is kind of in their own truck. Everyone has normally been able to stay by themselves, said Nance.
If you want to see a complete list of items you’re allowed to drop off in front of your house, here’s a link. https://www.madisoncountyal.gov/government/about-your-county/district-four/large-debris-collection
