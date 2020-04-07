Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he sees “some good news” in a model projecting the coronavirus’ spread and demand on health care resources in his state, but he cautioned that models change and depend on people following strict social distancing orders. The Republican pointed to the model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. It predicts Tennessee may have enough hospital and intensive care unit beds and ventilators on a projected peak date of April 15. It also assumes 100% adherence to social distancing rules through May. The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Tennessee increased to more than 3,800, with 65 deaths.