Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

OFFICER RUN OVER
Authorities: Officer run over trying to stop stolen car
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi officer is being hospitalized after being run over by two suspects in a stolen car. The Clarion Ledger reports it happened Monday when the K-9 officer was attempting to stop the vehicle that was being pursued. Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the officer partially went under the car and got hit around the waist and back. WMCTV reports Robert Darnell Watkins was arrested on scene and charged with attempted murder. The passenger riding with 36-year-old Watkins has not been charged with a crime. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGES IN TROUBLE
Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive
Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a series of financial losses. Scores of colleges say they’re taking heavy hits as they refund money to students for housing, dining and parking that went unused after campuses closed last month. Yet college leaders say that’s only the start of their troubles: Even if campuses are allowed to reopen by this fall, they worry that many students won’t return. Officials believe the economic downturn will leave many Americans unable to afford tuition, and colleges are forecasting heavy losses among international students.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi inmate dies months after becoming ill
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate who was serving a 15-year sentence has died after becoming ill months ago and being hospitalized periodically since December. The state Department of Corrections said Monday that 40-year-old Mary Jewell died Sunday at Merit Health Central in Jackson, where she was taken from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. Jewell was tested for the new coronavirus while she was hospitalized, and the results were negative. She was sentenced in 2010 in Lee County for attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a felon. She was at least the 32nd Mississippi inmate to die since late December.
BEATING DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Anti-violence speaker charged in Mississippi beating death
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who has given speeches about the need to reduce violence is now accused of beating another man to death with a baseball bat. Greenwood police say 45-year-old Stacy Regular is charged with capital murder in the death of 29-year-old Labrandon Baugh. Authorities say Baugh was beaten March 28 in Greenwood. He died three days later in a Jackson hospital. Regular has been a Greenwood parks department employee. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that he has spoken at anti-violence rallies and has written letters to the newspaper urging residents to take a more active stance against violence.
VEHICLE CRASH-FATAL CHASE
Man involved in deadly Mississippi crash dies after chase
NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a fugitive who was involved in a deadly crash in Mississippi killed himself after being chased by state troopers in Georgia. The police chief of Gulfport said Jarvis Brown was wanted Friday afternoon after shots were fired between two vehicles. The other vehicle flipped, ejecting three people. A small child died as a result of the crash. Brown's former domestic partner was shot in the head. Brown then drove to Georgia where state troopers pinned his vehicle Friday night. Authorities said Brown then turned his gun on himself and was pronounced dead at the scene.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi working to expand hospital capacity for virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says hospitals in the state have about 3,000 beds, and projections show almost 400 more could be needed for the coronavirus pandemic. Reeves says Monday that Mississippi is expected to hit its virus peak in coming weeks. He says Camp Shelby has 200 beds that can be used for some less severe patients. Officials are close to finding a 200-bed site in north Mississippi. Despite the governor banning gatherings of 10 or more people, a church in Adams County had a Palm Sunday service attended by about 250. Reeves says that was “not smart.”