International Space Station will be visible from Huntsville 3 times this week

International Space Station will be visible from Huntsville 3 times this week
International Space Station (Source: NASA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 6, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 9:36 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since we’re all spending more time at home now, how about some stargazing? Or space station-gazing.

The International Space Station will be visible from Huntsville at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday. It will be visible for three minutes.

It will be visible again Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. for four minutes.

The next time will be Friday at 7:38 p.m. for three minutes.

You can track when the International Space Station will be visible in your area by visiting NASA’s Spot the Station website.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.