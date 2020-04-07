International Space Station will be visible from Huntsville 3 times this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since we’re all spending more time at home now, how about some stargazing? Or space station-gazing.
The International Space Station will be visible from Huntsville at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday. It will be visible for three minutes.
It will be visible again Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. for four minutes.
The next time will be Friday at 7:38 p.m. for three minutes.
You can track when the International Space Station will be visible in your area by visiting NASA’s Spot the Station website.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.