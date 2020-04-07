How to celebrate Holy Week and Easter during the pandemic

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Families across the Tennessee Valley are practicing what they preach this Easter or Passover, “loving thy neighbor.” Which for many means they will be staying home to stop/slow the spread of COVID-19.
As of March 29, a national survey found that 93 percent of churches were not meeting in person, and about 3 percent of churches said they would meet for Easter no matter what.
“Most churches have learned to adapt to live-streaming services," said First Bible Church pastor Steve Bateman.
He’s right. Since Gov. Kay Ivey issued her stay-at-home order last week, many churches are moved services online. In a lot of cases, in-person worship was cancelled well before the Governor’s order.
Father Roy Runkle of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Florence has revised services to follow CDC-issued guidelines. He’s even worked up a drive-thru confessional.
“We are getting more people watching our masses and liturgies than we have room to put in the church," said Runkle when speaking of his message reaching more people. "That’s the good part.”
Law enforcement reminds everyone to remember social distancing even after church when families would normally gather for dinner.
“This is not the time to plan a family reunion and have multiple extended family members come to one gathering at your house,” stated Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department.
“We pray and we wash our hands and we do social distancing and we don’t have in-person meetings or worship services," said Bateman.
