Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Hynes has only been coach of the Nashville Predators for three months, so he’s trying to make up for some lost time with the NHL paused for the coronavirus pandemic and also make sure they’re ready whenever hockey resumes. Part of that has been getting to know each of his Predators much, much better. He and his assistants have put together a report on every player's strengths, weaknesses and areas needed for improvement. Nashville hired Hynes in January to replace Peter Laviolette, and he helped them climb back into a playoff spot before the NHL stopped play March 12.