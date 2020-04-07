Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former All-Star first baseman Todd Helton has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence as a first offense and has served 48 hours in jail as part of his sentence. Helton crashed his vehicle on March 18, 2019, in Tennessee, and required emergency medical care. No other cars were involved and one else was hurt. Helton was given a misdemeanor citation for DUI. Knox County assistant district attorney Sean F. McDermott confirmed Monday to The Associated Press that Helton also received nearly a year of unsupervised probation, with his license suspended for a year.
UNDATED (AP) — With NBA games indefinitely on hold, there has been a lot of discussion about postseason possibilities. That includes coaches around the league. If NBA games do resume this season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the league may choose to start the postseason immediately. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said he’s trying to prepare for every possibility that would allow the Raptors a chance to defend their title. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer has spent part of this hiatus studying the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets — the Bucks’ two most likely first-round playoff foes.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville forward Jordan Nwora has announced on social media that he will enter the NBA draft. Nwora was selected to The Associated Press All-America third team as a junior and his decision to turn pro was expected after limited participation in last year’s NBA combine because of a knee injury. He returned to the Cardinals and averaged 18 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field. The 6-foot-7 Nwora was named to the AP’s all-ACC first team.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey says he will enter the NBA draft. Maxey is the second Wildcats starter in as many days to turn pro and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility. He tied for second on the team in scoring at 14 points per game and shot nearly 43% with 33 3-pointers. Southeaster Conference coaches voted Maxey to the all-freshman team and all-SEC second team. His decision to leave comes a day after sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans announced he will enter the draft after two seasons with Kentucky.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Hynes has only been coach of the Nashville Predators for three months, so he’s trying to make up for some lost time with the NHL paused for the coronavirus pandemic and also make sure they’re ready whenever hockey resumes. Part of that has been getting to know each of his Predators much, much better. He and his assistants have put together a report on every player's strengths, weaknesses and areas needed for improvement. Nashville hired Hynes in January to replace Peter Laviolette, and he helped them climb back into a playoff spot before the NHL stopped play March 12.