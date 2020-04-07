Help available for small business owners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention, small business owners! If you’re looking for some financial help during the current pandemic, a Huntsville-based nonprofit organization is here to help.
Neighborhood Concepts Inc. has a 30-year history of helping small business owners.
During the current coronavirus pandemic, the number of businesses looking for help has increased. Two weeks ago they started a new program and it’s becoming popular.
“We are able to offer a line of credit up to $25,000. We’ve probably had 60 to 70 inquiries so far. I know that we’re working on 20 applications right now. Earlier this week we approved our first seven applications,” said executive director Mary Ellen Judah.
If your a business owners it’s important to know the money will have to be repaid with five percent interest, but it can be used however you want.
“In some instances it is so that they can maintain payroll. In some instances it is so they can pay rent, or buy the supplies they need,” said Judah.
Monday night the executive director of Neighborhood Concepts Inc., saw our story about a horse saddle producer in DeKalb County who has hit road blocks trying to help seven of her furloughed employees file for unemployment. She reached out to the owner, letting her know about this loan program.
“WAFF sharing that story was just for me an opportunity to reach out and hopefully make an impact in those communities,” said Judah.
The $25,000 line of credit program isn’t a permanent fix, but it might help some bridge the gap.
