Cullman’s Bloomin’ Festival canceled due to COVID-19

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another family-friendly event in north Alabama.
According to our news partners at The Cullman Times, St. Bernard Prep School has canceled the 36th Annual Bloomin’ Festival Arts and Crafts Fair.
“We are heartbroken. Our school depends on this festival for daily operations of the good work we do here at St. Bernard," said Festival Director Joyce Nix said. "We held out to the last minute to make this call, but at the end of the day the health and safety of our monks, students, faculty, staff, visitors, and guests is our top priority.”
Event officials planned to giveaway a Jeep Renegade during the event, but will now give the jeep away via Facebook Live on April 19.
