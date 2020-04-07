Cullman manufacturer makes masks for COVID-19, city considers loan

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman manufacturer is now changing its focus to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of making linens, they’re going to make masks.
Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs told us HomTex is shifting their focus to making washable and reusable masks.
The Cullman Times reported HomTex said it will be able to produce 100,000 of those masks per week.
They’re not FDA approved for healthcare workers, but could be used by the public.
And now, Mayor Jacobs says the Cullman city council will consider making a $1.5 million loan so HomTex can produce disposable masks that will be FDA approved.
“The county Industrial Development Board and the city of Cullman are stepping up, in the short term, to get them over the hump so they can make this work,” said Mayor Jacobs. “They needed a short term loan to be able to tie down, to be able to get the equipment and get it in a timely manner.”
Mayor Jacobs says the council will decide whether to approve the loan next Monday.
