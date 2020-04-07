Colbert County rolls out large American flag as a show of unity

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s some good that has come out of the Coronavirus pandemic. One of those things - patriotism.
Monday afternoon, leaders in Colbert County unfurled a large American flag over the front of the courthouse.
They normally reserve draping a flag like this for major holidays like Memorial Day.
County Commissioner David Black says it’s time to pull together as a nation especially as businesses are closed and folks are concerned about the future.
“I hope they’ll stop for a moment and wave, salute the flag and remember this is the greatest country in the world. We love our freedoms and the opportunities we have to worship God and to build wealth. What a great opportunity we have to work together through this problem and come out on the end better than we are today,” said Colbert County Commission District 2 David Black.
The flag will remain draped in place as the country continues to fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic.
