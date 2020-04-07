Back into the 80s with afternoon storm chances

Temperatures are into the upper 50s and low 60s this morning under partly cloudy skies. Warmer weather will continue through the day again today as we expect temperatures to climb back towards 80-degrees. There will be some sunshine through the middle of the day today before storms fire up after lunchtime. The heaviest of the rain will likely be to our south and southwest, but we will still have a few storms across the Valley this afternoon. Wind today from the southwest will be around 10 mph. Rain totals will be around a tenth of an inch for those that see rain, but some localized heavier amounts of 0.25″ to 0.50″ will be possible.