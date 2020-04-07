Back into the 80s with afternoon storm chances

Happy Tuesday! It is another warm start to the day today and that will continue this afternoon!
Temperatures are into the upper 50s and low 60s this morning under partly cloudy skies. Warmer weather will continue through the day again today as we expect temperatures to climb back towards 80-degrees. There will be some sunshine through the middle of the day today before storms fire up after lunchtime. The heaviest of the rain will likely be to our south and southwest, but we will still have a few storms across the Valley this afternoon. Wind today from the southwest will be around 10 mph. Rain totals will be around a tenth of an inch for those that see rain, but some localized heavier amounts of 0.25″ to 0.50″ will be possible.
Wednesday will be the final day of this nice warm stretch. Highs on Wednesday will be back into the low 80s for most of the Valley and there should be plenty of sunshine as well. While there is a chance at an isolated storm, it is more likely that we will stay dry throughout the day. However, a cold front will move in from the northwest overnight Wednesday into Thursday and that will bring in more showers and storms and cooler temperatures. Some of those storms Thursday morning could be strong with damaging wind gusts the primary threat. From there we will have a cooler and quiet end to the week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
