Temporary employment available for workers impacted by COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New job opportunities are here for some around Madison county.
On Monday, Downtown Huntsville, Inc. (DHI) announced a partnership with the Downtown Huntsville Charitable Fund and the Land Trust of North Alabama to provide temporary employment to service industry workers impacted by COVID-19. The program will assist unemployed and furloughed workers in the Downtown Huntsville Core and Downtown Huntsville Districts.
The Land Trust will temporarily hire these recently unemployed workers to remove invasive Japanese Honeysuckle plants from the trails on Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The program is anticipated to begin in early April and will pay each eligible employee $10/hour for up to 40 hours per week.
To be eligible for the program, the worker must prove that they were a Downtown Huntsville food, beverage, or retail industry employee who, effective April 1, 2020, was laid off from their position due to cutbacks from the coronavirus outbreak.
Only unemployed employees are eligible, and individuals will no longer be eligible when they are re-employed for 20 or more hours per week at any employer. All eligible employees can directly contact the Land Trust at jobs@landtrustnal.org to learn additional details and seek employment in the project.
The initial deadline is April 15, 2020, by 5:00 p.m. If interest in the program warrants, an additional application period may be opened.
Mayor Tommy Battle responded positively to the program, saying, “In times of crisis, it is heartening to see the many ways our community has come together to help each other. This creative opportunity to provide jobs and wages for our displaced downtown workers and to help one of our treasured assets is the kind of compassionate creativity that will help Huntsville get through this pandemic stronger than ever before.”
