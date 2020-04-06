Stray showers tonight with scattered rain and storms Tuesday

Some isolated rain showers will be possible tonight with increasing clouds and warm low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Tuesday is likely our best chance of seeing any scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms, some locations can pick up a half inch of rainfall through Wednesday morning. Isolated showers are expected again on Wednesday with warm high temperatures in the lower 80s. There is a chance of some stronger thunderstorms developing late Wednesday night into Thursday, we will continue to update you on this forecast.
Temps will cool down a bit to end the week on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. Models are having a tough time handling the forecast for Easter weekend, right now looking like scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures below average in the 60s.
The long-term temperature outlook is looking cooler for the middle part of April.
