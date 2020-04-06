School systems in Madison County set to start learning outside of the classroom

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This Monday would have been the first day back to school after spring break for students across the Tennessee Valley, but now the classroom is moving home.
Governor Ivey announced on March 26 that public school students would be learning from home for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
School leaders, teachers, parents and students have all been preparing for how to go about the rest of this school year from home while they learn online.
Huntsville City Schools blended learning plan starts on Monday with virtual open houses for parents and families to ask questions.
Actual lessons will begin on Tuesday, April 7 with students using school issued laptops to access online and traditional resources.
For students without WiFi at home, the school system will have internet access within 300 yards of every Huntsville City Schools Campus. The school system will deploy WiFi-equipped buses across the city, a full list of locations for those buses can be found on the school system website.
For a full look at what each grade level’s course work will look like check out this video on the Huntsville City Schools website.
For Madison County Schools students will have weekly lessons either online or in packets beginning on April 13.
On April 6, the school system will begin reaching out to parents about their preference on how to access these lessons.
If parents prefer the packets they will be made available for pickup at schools across the county, more information can be found on the Madison County Schools website.
For questions, school leaders ask that you email your child’s principal or or teacher.
Madison City School students will start e-learning this Thursday. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week will be virtual work days for teachers to make final preparations.
The system is providing chrome books and WiFi hotspots to students who need them, the school system is using Google Classroom as their primary platform for e-learning. There is more information on the Madison City Schools website.
