Plenty of warmth & sunshine Monday, storms for Tuesday

Happy Monday! It is a mild start to your Monday across the Valley and we have more warmth on the way!
There are a few areas of patchy fog this morning but overall it isn't a significant issue this morning. Temperatures are into the 50s this morning and as we move into the afternoon those will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies will stay sunny throughout the day today with wind out of the south around 3 to 5 mph. There may be an isolated pop up storm later in the day but the better chance for storms won't be until Tuesday.
Tuesday will start off warm and dry with temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. By the afternoon, as we build more warmth, we will see storms develop. The best chances for rain and storms will be during the afternoon and evening after 2pm. Temperatures on Tuesday will be back into the mid to upper 70s and possibly low 80s. The warmth will continue into Wednesday, but a cold front Tuesday will bring in some cooler air to end the week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.