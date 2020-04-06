Plenty of warmth & sunshine Monday, storms for Tuesday

There are a few areas of patchy fog this morning but overall it isn't a significant issue this morning. Temperatures are into the 50s this morning and as we move into the afternoon those will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies will stay sunny throughout the day today with wind out of the south around 3 to 5 mph. There may be an isolated pop up storm later in the day but the better chance for storms won't be until Tuesday.