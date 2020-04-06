Offers coming in on Huntsville homes based on virtual tours alone

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This pandemic has put a pause on many things. But realtors say it hasn’t stopped some people from moving into the Rocket City.
Like everything else, realtors are having to adapt right now. We talked with Clair Lee, managing broker with RealtySouth here in Huntsville. She tells us last week her company had 76 Huntsville homes get contingent offers.
Lee tells us most of their communication with clients is online right now.
And they are doing a lot of virtual tours. Lee tells me virtual tours were already popular with them.
Corona hasn’t stopped plans for major relocations to Huntsville, like the FBI.
And right now Lee tells me more and more people are putting contingent offers down without ever stepping foot in the home. But Lee says you can put provisions in the contract to protect the buyer and seller.
“We’re just lucky to be where we are with technology , and the apps that we all have at our fingertips to be able to still give someone a good feel virtually of what the home has to offer them and hopefully meet those need. and it’s just asking the right questions and making sure that you know what their wants and needs are,” Lee said.
Lee says she doesn’t think home values have been affected yet, and that it’s still a seller’s market.
