31 nursing homes in 17 counties have reported coronavirus cases

“Our members have taken the threat of COVID-19 seriously from the start. Most restricted or stopped visitation and began screening employees before state and federal government agencies required it. They continue to practice infection control guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate residents who test positive or are believed to have been exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive. Like other health care providers, nursing homes need a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment (PPE). Infection control measures will only be as effective as our ability to secure PPE.”