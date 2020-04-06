North Alabama Land Trust hiring laid off downtown workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re a former downtown Huntsville employee looking for a job, Monte Sano Mountain could be your new office.
The Land Trust of North Alabama and Downtown Huntsville, Inc. entered into a partnership to provide temporary jobs for service industry workers who have been laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The workers will be required to clear sections of trail from an invasive Honeysuckle species.
The DHI press release reads:
The Land Trust will temporarily hire these recently unemployed workers to remove invasive Japanese Honeysuckle plants from the trails on Monte Sano. The program is anticipated to begin early April and will pay each eligible employee $10/hour for up to 40 hours per week.
To be eligible for the program, the worker must prove that they were a Downtown Huntsville food, beverage, or retail industry employee who, effective April 1, 2020, was laid off from their position due to cutbacks from the coronavirus outbreak. Only unemployed employees are eligible, and individuals will no longer be eligible when they are re-employed for 20 or more hours per week at any employer.
Anyone interested should reach out to the North Alabama Land Trust to apply. The initial application deadline is April 15.
