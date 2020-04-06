Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OUR COUNTRY
At home with kids, pets and spouses, country stars play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In the middle of a pandemic, country music's biggest stars still play on. Showing unscripted parts of their lives, artists performed from home for “ACM Presents: Our Country," on CBS on Sunday, in lieu of the delayed Academy of Country Music Awards. Children, spouses and even a horse made cameos in the homemade videos from stars like Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley and Shania Twain. Keith Urban gave thanks to the medical workers on the front lines and Carrie Underwood raised a glass of wine from her couch. The country stars also paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers, who died at age 81 last month.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-APPALACHIAN TRAIL HIKERS
Coronavirus pandemic disrupts Appalachian Trail dreams
COSBY, Tenn. (AP) — Hikers on the Appalachian Trail face difficult decisions as the coronavirus pandemic worsens: postpone a dream or ignore warnings and keep hiking. Alexandra Eagle and Jonathan Hall planned for a year before setting out March 9 to hike the 2,190-mile trail for their honeymoon. They knew about the new coronavirus spreading across the globe but considered themselves lucky to be trading Brooklyn for a tent on the trail. But the Appalachian Trail Conservancy has urged hikers to leave the trail. For Eagle and Hall, their difficult decision to end their hike came down to the small chance they might catch the virus, something Eagle said she couldn’t live with.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
5th death confirmed from outbreak at Tennessee nursing home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fifth person has died from a coronavirus outbreak at a Tennessee nursing home that saw more than 100 people test positive. Sumner Regional Medical Center spokesman Kyle Brogdon confirmed the death from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. State health officials said more than 70 residents and more than 30 staffers tested positive at the facility, which was temporarily evacuated. The state contracted out a deep cleaning of the facility and surveyed it to ensure it was safe for residents to reenter. Residents who tested negative or tested positive and recovered have been allowed to return. Tennessee’s caseload has grown to more than 3,300, with at least 43 deaths.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-TENNESSEE
Hagerty raises $1.2M more in Tennessee bid for US Senate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican Bill Hagerty's campaign says he raised $1.2 million last quarter and for the first time tapped into his personal wealth in the contested primary for an open U.S. Senate seat. His campaign said Saturday that he headed into April with $5.6 million cash on hand. His team would not disclose the amount he loaned himself in the race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander. Hagerty is the first candidate in the race to self-report campaign finance numbers from the quarter that included the initial weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. His main GOP opponent is Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL-LAYOFFS
A mounting casualty of coronavirus crisis: Health care jobs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tens of thousands of U.S. medical workers are suddenly out of work as casualties of measures to prioritize coronavirus patients at hospitals and of the economic troubles the crisis is creating. Hospitals are plucking professionals from the industry to treat the burgeoning numbers of people with COVID-19, but others are being left behind. Many nurse anesthetists in Pennsylvania have been laid off, though they are particularly critical to the coronavirus response. Big-city specialist groups, tiny hospitals and big multistate systems are seeing big revenue dropoffs. Minnesota reported that over 13,600 practitioners or technicians filed unemployment claims in the last half of March.
ELECTION LAWS-TENNESSEE
Tennessee gov signs election bills from virus-paused session
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed several election law changes that lawmakers passed before they recessed due to the coronavirus. Changes to voter registration penalties were hailed as a win by groups that sued and convinced a judge to block the harsher restrictions passed last year. The new law removes misdemeanor penalties for not completing certain administrative requirements and eliminates fines for submitting too many incomplete registration forms. Another law allows approved use of emergency supersites if polling places are rendered unusable, largely in response to Super Tuesday tornadoes. Efforts to expand absentee voting during the pandemic were defeated.