Huntsville Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One employee of the Huntsville Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Huntsville Police had approximately 18 employees tested for COVID-19 the past few weeks. All of those tested were quarantined and have since received a negative test result. Our manpower has not been negatively impacted by any of the previously quarantined employees.
The only employee that tested positive for COVID-19 was an employee that tested on March 25th and did not receive a result back until Friday April 3rd.
That employee was quarantined during that time frame and was not working. That same employee has been tested again and received a negative result and will return to work after one more additional testing.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.