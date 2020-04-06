Huntsville Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

Huntsville Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19
Huntsville Police Department
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 6, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 12:36 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One employee of the Huntsville Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Huntsville Police had approximately 18 employees tested for COVID-19 the past few weeks. All of those tested were quarantined and have since received a negative test result. Our manpower has not been negatively impacted by any of the previously quarantined employees.

The only employee that tested positive for COVID-19 was an employee that tested on March 25th and did not receive a result back until Friday April 3rd.

That employee was quarantined during that time frame and was not working. That same employee has been tested again and received a negative result and will return to work after one more additional testing.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.