Fatal shooting leads to standoff in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are engaged in a standoff that stemmed from a fatal shooting.
Florence police say they were called about a possible assault with a firearm in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Responding officers found a dead male shooting victim.
Witnesses gave them a suspect description.
Police say they soon found an armed male in a wooded area near Limestone Street about a block away. They are currently negotiating with him to try and get him out of the woods.
Police say this man is a person of interest, saying his involvement in the case has yet to be determined.
