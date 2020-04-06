FAQ: What can you still do (and what can’t you do) under Alabama’s stay-at-home order?

FAQ: What can you still do (and what can’t you do) under Alabama’s stay-at-home order?
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris (Source: Taylor Hill)
By WBRC Staff | April 6, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 7:20 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There have been many questions about Alabama’s stay-at-home order since Gov. Kay Ivey announced it on April 3. What can you still do? What can you no longer do?

Traveling to buy essentials, including groceries and medication, is still OK, but at a certain point things get a little more complex.

To help the great people of our state, the Alabama Department of Public Health has released a frequently asked questions infograph, which can be viewed below.

What does Alabama's stay-at-home order mean you can and can't do?
What does Alabama's stay-at-home order mean you can and can't do? (Source: WBRC)

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.