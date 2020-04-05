Wet weather returns this week

Good morning, Tennessee Valley. Day two of the weekend will be another nice day to get outside. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with warm afternoon highs in the upper 70s. A few spots could reach the 80 degree mark. An isolated shower could spark, but most will be rain free for the remainder of the weekend.
Next week bring bigger rain chances. Monday has a shot for a few isolated showers, but will be mainly dry. Rain chances elevate Tuesday with numerous showers possible during the daylight hours. Rain coverage will decrease during the nighttime hours.
The rest of the week will include the possibility for isolated to scattered showers. A cold front will move through early Thursday morning. Showers will be possible during the day. Cooler air will move in behind the front and temperatures drop Friday and into the weekend. Highs go from 80 degrees Wednesday to the upper 60s to lower 70s for the rest of the week.
