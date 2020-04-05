Three killed in Morgan County house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn, confirmed three people were killed in a house fire Sunday morning.
The fire began around 6:30 Sunday morning at home in the 1900 block of Highway 55 East near Falkville.
The three fatalities include an adult male and two small children. A woman was able to escape the house before fire crews arrived.
A spokesperson with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is under investigation. They have called in the fire marshal to complete the investigation.
Deputies closed Highway 55 from Nat Key Road to Wilhite Road while they worked to put out the fire. It has since been reopened.
It is unclear if there were working smoke detectors inside the home.
