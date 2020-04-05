Popular Tuscumbia tourist attraction closed during COVID-19 pandemic

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The operators of one of North Alabama’s most visited tourist attractions is wondering what the future holds for them.
Ivy Green - the home place of Helen Keller closed earlier this month as a precaution in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gates to the famous home in Tuscumbia are locked.
There are no visitors strolling around the property, checking out statues, and learning about Keller’s life.
Normally, this is a busy time for the museum but with social distancing in place and schools closed, the popular site isn’t taking in any revenue.
“We’re not state or federally funded so of course the admission that is charged here is solely for the upkeep of the home. So when the doors are not open and no visitors are coming it’s very devastating to us,” said Executive Director Sue Pilkilton.
Pilkilton said it will be difficult to make up the lost revenue from being closed through the pandemic.
She’s holding out hope that “The Miracle Worker” play will still go on as schedule in June.
